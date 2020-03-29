Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Appears headed for rotation
Yamamoto posted a 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 7:0 K:BB through eight innings before spring training was suspended.
The 23-year-old headed into camp looking to win a spot in the Miami rotation, and Yamamoto seemed to do just that, out-pitching competitors like Pablo Lopez and Elieser Hernandez. His role likely won't become clear until MLB gets closer to resuming play, but Yamamoto appears ready to build on the flashes of promise he showed as a rookie in 2019.
