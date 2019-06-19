Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Blanks Cards again
Yamamoto (2-0) picked up the win Tuesday, scattering two hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings while striking out seven in a 6-0 victory over the Cardinals.
St. Louis hitters had even less success against Yamamoto in their second look at him than they did in his debut -- a ground-rule double by opposing pitcher Jack Flaherty marked the only time the Cards even got a runner into scoring position against the 23-year-old. Yamamoto is quickly locking down a permanent rotation spot for Miami, but he'll face a tough test in his next start Sunday in Philadelphia.
More News
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Getting another start•
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Impressive MLB debut•
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Summoned ahead of debut•
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: MLB debut set for Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Added to 40-man roster•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...
-
The next wave of breakout SPs
So you missed out on the first wave of breakout pitchers, like Lucas Giolito and Matthew Boyd....
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal