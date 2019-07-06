Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Brilliant in no-decision
Yamamoto didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 1-0 loss to Atlanta, giving up two hits and three walks over six scoreless innings while striking out seven.
The rookie was locked in a pitchers duel with Julio Teheran through six innings, but Yamamoto had to settle for a no-decision when he left after 94 pitches (57 strikes). One of the Marlins' young starters will lose their rotation spot to a returning Caleb Smith (hip) after the All-Star break, but it's hard to imagine it will be Yamamoto given his 1.24 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 30:15 K:BB through his first 29 big-league innings.
