Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Cleared for Saturday's start
The Marlins plan to activate Yamamoto (forearm) from the 10-day injured list to start Saturday's game against the Nationals.
Yamamoto has been on the shelf for just under a month with a right forearm strain and didn't have a proper rehab assignment before being activated, so he'll likely be on some sort of workload restriction in his return to the active roster. The Marlins bumped Elieser Hernandez off his scheduled start to clear room in the rotation for Yamamoto.
More News
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Could return next weekend•
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Return questionable•
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Expected to resume throwing soon•
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Sidelined with forearm strain•
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Yields six runs•
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Whiffs career high in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...