The Marlins plan to activate Yamamoto (forearm) from the 10-day injured list to start Saturday's game against the Nationals.

Yamamoto has been on the shelf for just under a month with a right forearm strain and didn't have a proper rehab assignment before being activated, so he'll likely be on some sort of workload restriction in his return to the active roster. The Marlins bumped Elieser Hernandez off his scheduled start to clear room in the rotation for Yamamoto.