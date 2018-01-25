Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Dealt to Marlins
Yamamoto was traded to the Marlins on Thursday along with Lewis Brinson, Monte Harrison and Isan Diaz in exchange for Christian Yelich.
A distant fourth piece in this massive haul for the Marlins, Yamamoto is an undersized righty without a quality third pitch, but has not met much resistance yet in the lower levels. He could struggle at Double-A if his changeup doesn't improve. That said, if he is able to round out his repertoire, he could be a No. 4 or No. 5 starter down the road. This trade will probably buy him more time as a starting pitcher than he would have received had he stayed in the Brewers' organization.
-
12-team H2H Mock Results
Check out our live Fantasy Baseball mock draft in progress.
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
With draft prep season gearing up, we gathered a group of experts for a 12-team 5x5 Rotisserie...
-
Ranking top 100 in dynasty
Starting a dynasty league? Or looking to trade in one or maybe just narrow down your keepers?...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Dozen value targets
Heath Cummings offers 12 sleepers who look like they'll be undervalued in Fantasy Baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Relief pitcher is its own animal, valued mostly for its impact in one category. Scott White...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
The way the starting pitcher role has evolved over the last five years, the delineation between...