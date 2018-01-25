Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Dealt to Marlins

Yamamoto was traded to the Marlins on Thursday along with Lewis Brinson, Monte Harrison and Isan Diaz in exchange for Christian Yelich.

A distant fourth piece in this massive haul for the Marlins, Yamamoto is an undersized righty without a quality third pitch, but has not met much resistance yet in the lower levels. He could struggle at Double-A if his changeup doesn't improve. That said, if he is able to round out his repertoire, he could be a No. 4 or No. 5 starter down the road. This trade will probably buy him more time as a starting pitcher than he would have received had he stayed in the Brewers' organization.