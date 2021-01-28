Yamamoto was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Yamamoto was the roster casualty to make room for new signing Anthony Bass. The young righty showed some potential in his 15-start debut in 2019 with an above-average 25.2 percent strikeout rate, though his mediocre 4.46 ERA seemed rather deserved given his low 35.6 percent groundball rate and high 11.1 percent walk rate. He endured a rough 2020 season, giving up 23 earned runs in just 11.1 innings of work, but that's a very small sample and he's still just 24 years old, so there's seemingly a decent chance he gets claimed on waivers.