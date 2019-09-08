Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Expected to resume throwing soon
Yamamoto (forearm) is expected to throw a bullpen session within the next few days, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Once Yamamoto gets back on the mound, the Marlins will reassess his likelihood of pitching again before the regular season wraps up Sept. 29. Assuming Yamamoto's bullpen session goes well, manager Don Mattingly said he expects the rookie to pitch a simulated game in the Marlins' fall instructional league before returning from the 10-day injured list. Yamomoto has been on the shelf since Aug. 28 with a right forearm strain.
More News
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Sidelined with forearm strain•
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Yields six runs•
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Whiffs career high in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Hit hard by Dodgers•
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Loses third straight•
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Strikes out eight in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...