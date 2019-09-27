Yamamoto threw six scoreless innings in no-decision against the Mets on Thursday, giving up just one hit, striking out 10 and walking three as the Marlins won 4-2.

Yamamoto saved his best for last, dominating the Mets in turning his first double-digit strikeout performance of the season, while yielding just one hit and finding himself unfortunate not to pick up his fifth win. The 23-year-old's 4.46 ERA isn't spectacular, but his 1.14 WHIP is a solid number and opponents hit just .191 off him in his 15 starts, leaving hope there's more upside to be found here looking ahead to next season.