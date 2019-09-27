Play

Yamamoto threw six scoreless innings in no-decision against the Mets on Thursday, giving up just one hit, striking out 10 and walking three as the Marlins won 4-2.

Yamamoto saved his best for last, dominating the Mets in turning his first double-digit strikeout performance of the season, while yielding just one hit and finding himself unfortunate not to pick up his fifth win. The 23-year-old's 4.46 ERA isn't spectacular, but his 1.14 WHIP is a solid number and opponents hit just .191 off him in his 15 starts, leaving hope there's more upside to be found here looking ahead to next season.

More News
Our Latest Stories