Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Gets nod for spring opener
Yamamoto is scheduled to start the Marlins' Grapefruit League opener Saturday versus the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
The 23-year-old will get an early opportunity to secure a back-end spot in Miami's Opening Day rotation after a generally solid rookie season in which he struck out more than a batter per inning while posting a 4.46 ERA across 78.2 frames. Yamamoto's main focus this spring will likely be in showing improved control, an area he struggled mightily down the stretch last season. He issued at least three walks in his final three starts of 2019, ending the campaign with a bloated 11.1 percent walk rate.
More News
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Fans 10 in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Goes 4.1 innings•
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Activated ahead of start•
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Cleared for Saturday's start•
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Could return next weekend•
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Return questionable•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team AL-only Rotisserie auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the scarcities within a player pool, and those scarcities...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-only H2H points mock draft
Splitting up the player pool makes for sharper scarcities. Scott White looks at some of those...
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, advice, guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.