Yamamoto is scheduled to start the Marlins' Grapefruit League opener Saturday versus the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 23-year-old will get an early opportunity to secure a back-end spot in Miami's Opening Day rotation after a generally solid rookie season in which he struck out more than a batter per inning while posting a 4.46 ERA across 78.2 frames. Yamamoto's main focus this spring will likely be in showing improved control, an area he struggled mightily down the stretch last season. He issued at least three walks in his final three starts of 2019, ending the campaign with a bloated 11.1 percent walk rate.