Yamamoto served up 13 runs (12 earned) over 2.2 innings out of the bullpen in Wednesday's 29-9 loss to the Braves. He struck out three and gave up 11 hits and walked two.

After striking out more than a batter per inning and posting a 1.14 WHIP over 15 starts as a rookie in 2019, Yamamoto looked like he might be a potential long-term piece at the back end of the Miami rotation. The 24-year-old's outlook has taken a significant hit since then, with a big dip in velocity and a complete loss of command and control proving to be his undoing. Yamamoto needed 94 pitches just to record his eight outs, with the Braves bludgeoning him for four home runs along the way. Since Yamamoto likely won't be available out of the bullpen for at least four days after the taxing relief appearance, expect Miami to send him to its alternate training site in short order.