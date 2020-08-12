Yamamoto is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays in Buffalo.
The Marlins have yet to bring back any of their missing four starters (Sandy Alcantara, Caleb Smith, Jose Urena and Robert Dugger) from the 10-day injured list or COVID-19 injured list, so Yamamoto will pick up a second turn through the rotation after making his season debut last week in Baltimore. He was pulled after four innings and 66 pitches in that start, giving up four runs on six hits and no walks while striking out four.
