Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Getting another start
Yamamoto will stick in the Miami rotation and make his next start Tuesday against the Cardinals in St. Louis.
The Marlins' decision not to send Yamamoto back to Double-A Jacksonville immediately following his MLB debut Wednesday telegraphed the organization's intention of keeping him in the big-league rotation. With Jose Urena (back) recently joining Caleb Smith (hip) on the injured list, there will be room for both Yamamoto and Elieser Hernandez to make another turn versus the Cardinals during the upcoming week. With this contest coming on the road, Yamamoto may be hard pressed to replicate the seven shutout innings he turned in versus the Cardinals in Miami a few days ago.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...