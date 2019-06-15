Yamamoto will stick in the Miami rotation and make his next start Tuesday against the Cardinals in St. Louis.

The Marlins' decision not to send Yamamoto back to Double-A Jacksonville immediately following his MLB debut Wednesday telegraphed the organization's intention of keeping him in the big-league rotation. With Jose Urena (back) recently joining Caleb Smith (hip) on the injured list, there will be room for both Yamamoto and Elieser Hernandez to make another turn versus the Cardinals during the upcoming week. With this contest coming on the road, Yamamoto may be hard pressed to replicate the seven shutout innings he turned in versus the Cardinals in Miami a few days ago.