Yamamoto didn't factor into the decision in Thursday's contest between the Marlins and the Orioles. He gave up four runs on six hits -- including two home runs -- while fanning four across four innings.
Yamamoto didn't last long in his season debut, but he didn't factor into the decision since Baltimore's starting pitcher, Wade LeBlanc, also endured his fair share of struggles. It remains to be seen whether Yamamoto will be able to make another start due to the team's fluid situation amid their COVID-19 outbreak.
