Yamamoto allowed two earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three across 4.1 innings Saturday against the Marlins.

Yamamoto made his first start since Aug. 24. Though he allowed nine base runners, he only allowed two extra-base hits, both of which were doubles. That's notable progress for Yamamoto as he had allowed a home run in seven consecutive starts prior to hitting the injured list. It's unclear how the Marlins may plan to deploy him to close the season, though he's currently projected to start Thursday at the Mets.