Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Goes 4.1 innings
Yamamoto allowed two earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three across 4.1 innings Saturday against the Marlins.
Yamamoto made his first start since Aug. 24. Though he allowed nine base runners, he only allowed two extra-base hits, both of which were doubles. That's notable progress for Yamamoto as he had allowed a home run in seven consecutive starts prior to hitting the injured list. It's unclear how the Marlins may plan to deploy him to close the season, though he's currently projected to start Thursday at the Mets.
More News
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Activated ahead of start•
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Cleared for Saturday's start•
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Could return next weekend•
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Return questionable•
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Expected to resume throwing soon•
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Sidelined with forearm strain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...