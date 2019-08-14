Yamamoto (4-4) took the loss Tuesday as the Marlins were routed 15-1 by the Dodgers. giving up four runs on four hits and two walks over five innings while striking out two.

The right-hander's line doesn't look that bad compared to the final score, but Yamamoto gave up some loud contact -- all four of the hits he allowed went for extra bases, including homers by Will Smith and Corey Seager. He's now dropped four straight decisions, posting an 8.28 ERA and 23:8 K:BB in 25 innings over that five-start stretch, and Yamamoto could have a hard time turning things around in his next outing Sunday at Coors Field.