Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Impressive MLB debut
Yamamoto (1-0) picked up the win in Wednesday's 9-0 victory over the Cardinals, giving up three hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings while striking out five.
It was a dazzling MLB debut for the right-hander. Yamamoto only ran into trouble in the fourth inning, as a Paul DeJong double and Paul Goldschmidt single put runners on the corners with nobody out, but the rookie calmly got Marcell Ozuna to foul out before coaxing a double play out of Yadier Molina. Yamamoto's big-league assignment is likely temporary, with neither Caleb Smith (hip) nor Jose Urena (back) expected to be out for long, but he should get at least one more turn in the rotation -- a rematch with the Cards in St. Louis on Monday.
