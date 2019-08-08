Yamamoto (4-3) allowed four runs on five hits with one walk and six strikeouts across six innings while taking a loss against the Mets on Wednesday.

Since starting his MLB career on a tremendous hot streak, Yamamoto has come back down to earth in his last four starts, posting an 0-3 record with an 8.55 ERA since July 21. He still has an impressive 1.04 WHIP and .175 batting average against, but Yamamoto is also 4-3 with a 4.17 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 54 innings this season. He will look to end this rough patch at home against the Dodgers on Tuesday in his next start.

