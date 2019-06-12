Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: MLB debut set for Wednesday
Yamamoto will be called up from Double-A Jacksonville to start Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Yamamoto will make his major-league debut Wednesday with Jose Urena heading to the injured list with an undisclosed injury. The 23-year-old was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans after failing to make the Opening Day roster but never made a start for the Baby Cakes, instead working at Double-A. Yamamoto has a 3.28 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 87:29 K:BB over 15 career starts with Jacksonville.
