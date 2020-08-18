Yamamoto (0-1) took the loss after allowing three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out one over 1.1 innings Monday night against the Mets. He was optioned to Miami's alternate training site after the game, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Yamamoto struggled early in this one, despite his offense gifting him an early one-run lead. He surrendered three runs in the top of the second before getting pulled with just one out in the frame. Yamamoto has accrued an 11.42 ERA and 2.42 WHIP with a 10:5 K:BB over 8.2 innings so far this season.