Yamamoto was optioned to the Marlins' alternate training site Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
This was an easy move to see coming, as Yamamoto was a sacrificial lamb Wednesday, giving up 13 runs (12 earned) in 2.2 innings of long relief. He now has an 18.26 ERA and 3.00 WHIP on the season.
