Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Out to start MiLB season

Yamamoto is slightly dinged up and is beginning the year on the disabled list at High-A Jupiter, MLB.com's Mike Rosenbaum reports.

It is unclear what the exact nature of his injury is, but he is rehabbing in extended spring training. Once fully healthy, Yamamoto will head to the Florida State League, although he likely won't be there for long, as he logged 111 innings at High-A last year in the Brewers' organization.