Yamamoto was recalled by the Marlins on Tuesday.
Yamamoto was optioned to the Marlins' alternate training site following a rough start in the middle of August, but he'll return to the major-league pitching staff. It's unclear when he'll make his first appearance, but the Marlins are scheduled to play four doubleheaders over the next two weeks, so he should be a welcome presence to serve as a starter. However, the right-hander's fantasy value is somewhat limited given his 11.42 ERA and 2.42 WHIP over 8.2 innings to begin the season.
