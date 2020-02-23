Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Rough start to spring
Yamamoto allowed three runs (two earned) in two innings during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
He was victimized by some shaky outfield defense in the first inning -- Monte Harrison lost a Pete Alonso fly ball in the sun, and then JJ Bleday misplayed a Wilson Ramos fly after the wind pushed it into the corner for a bases-loaded ground-rule double -- but Yamamoto rebounded in the second. He threw 38 pitches in total (22 strikes) and at least showed he can handle some adversity. The right-hander, who posted a 4.46 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 82:36 K:BB in 78.2 big-league innings last year, is fighting for a spot in the Marlins' rotation this spring.
