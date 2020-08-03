Yamamoto will join the Marlins' 30-man roster prior to their game against the Orioles on Tuesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Yamamoto narrowly missed out on a spot in the Marlins' starting rotation to begin the season, but he'll join the pitching staff to fill in during the team's COVID-19 outbreak. The right-hander could make his season debut on the road Friday against the Mets. Yamamoto made 15 starts for Miami last season, recording a 4.46 ERA and 82:36 K:BB over 78.2 innings.