Yamamoto will start Thursday's game against the Orioles, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
The 24-year-old was recalled by the Marlins on Tuesday, and it unsurprisingly won't take long before he enters the starting rotation with the team missing a plethora of players after the COVID-19 outbreak. Yamamoto had a 4.46 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 82:36 K:BB in 15 starts as a rookie last season and will now have a chance to showcase himself in 2020.
