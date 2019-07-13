Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Sticking in second-half rotation
Yamamoto will make his first start of the second half Tuesday against the Padres, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
The Marlins will pare down their rotation to five men to begin the second half, with Elieser Hernandez getting the boot to the bullpen while Yamamoto and fellow rookie Zac Gallen maintain starting spots. In Yamamoto's case, there wasn't much doubt he would stick in the rotation after allowing just four runs while striking out 30 through his first 29 big-league innings. Yamamoto's 13.5 BB% is a red flag, but his ability to keep the ball in the yard and deceive hitters with his four-pitch mix should continue to aid his run-prevention efforts.
