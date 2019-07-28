Yamamoto (4-2) was handed the loss Saturday versus the Diamondbacks after surrendering six runs on two hits and three walks over four innings. He had three strikeouts and hit a batter.

It's a curious stat-line considering Yamamoto allowed only two hits, but one of them was a fourth-inning grand slam by Nick Ahmed. All six runs given up were scored in the fourth. The 22-year-old had a 1.59 ERA and 0.94 WHIP across his first six starts, but in his last two outings he's been charged with 11 runs over eight innings. Yamamoto will look for a rebound performance Thursday against the Twins.