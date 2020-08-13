Yamamoto allowed four earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five across 3.1 innings Wednesday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision.

Yamamoto was given an early eight-run cushion, but couldn't work deep enough into the game to qualify for a chance at the win. He worked two scoreless frames, but was then derailed by a pair of two-run home runs. The result was a short outing, and he failed to work efficiently by racking up 75 pitches in order to retire just 10 batters. It's unclear if he will get another turn through the rotation, pending the status of the Sandy Alcantara (illness), Caleb Smith (undisclosed), Jose Urena (illness) and Robert Dugger (undisclosed).