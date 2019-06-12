Yamamoto was recalled from Double-A Jacksonville ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Cardinals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Yamamoto is poised to make his major-league debut in place of Jose Urena (back), who was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move. The 23-year-old right-hander has yet to pitch above Double-A, though he owns a respectable 3.58 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 64:25 K:BB in 12 starts (65.1 innings) with Double-A Jacksonville this season. Whether he sticks in the rotation beyond Wednesday's start will likely depend on the severity of Urena's injury and how well Yamamoto performs in his debut.

