Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Whiffs 13 in seven shutout frames
Yamamoto tossed seven shutout innings while striking out a career-high 13 batters for High-A Jupiter in its 2-0 win over Florida on Wednesday. He gave up two hits and didn't walk a batter in the 89-pitch outing.
One of four prospects acquired from the Brewers in the Christian Yelich trade back in January, Yamamoto's debut in the Marlins organization was delayed until late May while he recovered from a right shoulder impingement. He has certainly been worth the wait for Miami, as he's given up no more than two runs in any of his five starts and has amassed a 33:6 K:BB across 27 frames. The 23-year-old right-hander could get a look at Double-A Jacksonville later this season if he continues to rack up the whiffs in his subsequent outings with Jupiter.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...