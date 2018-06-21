Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Whiffs 13 in seven shutout frames

Yamamoto tossed seven shutout innings while striking out a career-high 13 batters for High-A Jupiter in its 2-0 win over Florida on Wednesday. He gave up two hits and didn't walk a batter in the 89-pitch outing.

One of four prospects acquired from the Brewers in the Christian Yelich trade back in January, Yamamoto's debut in the Marlins organization was delayed until late May while he recovered from a right shoulder impingement. He has certainly been worth the wait for Miami, as he's given up no more than two runs in any of his five starts and has amassed a 33:6 K:BB across 27 frames. The 23-year-old right-hander could get a look at Double-A Jacksonville later this season if he continues to rack up the whiffs in his subsequent outings with Jupiter.