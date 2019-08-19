Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Whiffs career-high in no-decision
Yamamoto allowed two runs on a walk and four hits over 5.2 innings Sunday, striking out nine batters in the loss to the Rockies. He did not factor in the decision.
The 23-year-old rookie set a new career-high with the nine punchouts. The two runs he allowed came in the form of solo shots by Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon. Yamamoto lowered his ERA to 4.31 with a solid 66:26 K:BB over 64.2 frames. He'll face the Phillies at home Saturday.
More News
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Hit hard by Dodgers•
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Loses third straight•
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Strikes out eight in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Struggles again Saturday•
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Allows five runs in loss to Dodgers•
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Earns fourth win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...