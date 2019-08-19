Yamamoto allowed two runs on a walk and four hits over 5.2 innings Sunday, striking out nine batters in the loss to the Rockies. He did not factor in the decision.

The 23-year-old rookie set a new career-high with the nine punchouts. The two runs he allowed came in the form of solo shots by Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon. Yamamoto lowered his ERA to 4.31 with a solid 66:26 K:BB over 64.2 frames. He'll face the Phillies at home Saturday.