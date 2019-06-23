Yamamoto (3-0) allowed two runs on two hits with four walks and seven strikeouts across five innings to earn a victory against the Phillies on Sunday.

The 23-year-old is off to an incredible start in his major league career. This was the first time he allowed any runs through three starts. He's also yielded three hits or fewer in all three outings. Yamamoto is 3-0 with a 0.95 ERA, 0.79 WHIP, .115 batting average against, and 19 strikeouts in 19 innings this season. He will look to keep this incredible start to his career going, as he faces the Phillies again at home Saturday.