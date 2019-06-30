Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Yields four runs in no-decision
Yamamoto allowed four runs on three hits with four walks and four strikeouts across four innings in a no-decision against the Phillies on Saturday.
The first three starts of his major-league career were outstanding, but Yamamoto came back down to earth Saturday. This was the second straight outing Yamamoto walked four hitters, and he also hit a batter. Two of those five baserunners came around to score. Yamamoto is still off to a great start in his career, though, as he is 3-0 with a 2.35 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 23 innings. He will face a major test in Atlanta next Friday, however.
