Yamamoto (4-5) allowed six runs on six hits with four walks and three strikeouts across 3.2 innings while taking a loss against the Phillies on Saturday.

The Phillies had runners in scoring position during the second and third, but Yamamoto escaped unscathed to post three scoreless innings to start the night. All heck broke loose in the fourth, though, as he retired just two of eight batters, and the Marlins bullpen allowed all three of the runners he left on base to score. As a result, he was charged with six runs for the first time since July 27. Yamamoto, who will face the Reds at home Thursday, owns a 4.87 ERA despite a 1.13 WHIP and .192 batting average against with 69 strikeouts in 68.1 innings this season.