Alfaro (hamstring) will make his first start since April 20 on Tuesday after being activated from the 10-day injured list Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Alfaro was placed on the the 10-day injured list on April 20, but a mid-May setback in his rehab ultimately held him out over a month. The backstop will make his return to the lineup Tuesday against the Phillies, catching and batting seventh.