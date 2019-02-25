Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Battling knee bruise
Alfaro received treatment for a bruised knee Monday and hopes to be back in the lineup Tuesday against Houston, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Alfaro crashed into a railing while chasing a foul ball in Saturday's game against the Cardinals, though he was able to remain in the game to finish the inning. He didn't play Sunday and won't play Monday, but he doesn't appear to be seriously hurt.
