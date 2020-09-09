Alfaro went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Braves.

Alfaro entered the contest having gone 1-for-17 over his previous six games but was able to break through with a pair of hits in the win. He notched his first homer of the season with a 415-foot blast in the third inning and added another RBI with a single in the fourth. Alfaro has had a hard time getting going at the plate after opening the season on the COVID-19 injured list. Through 55 plate appearances, he is slashing .180/.255/.280.