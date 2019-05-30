Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Career-high four hits

Alfaro went 4-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Giants.

The four hits were a career high for the streaky catcher, who's locked in at the plate right now. Alfaro has five multi-hit efforts in his last 11 games, slashing .390/.432/.683 with three doubles, three homers, six runs and nine RBI over that stretch, but his 2:13 BB:K is a remainder that another cold spell could be just around the corner.