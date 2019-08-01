Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Checks out of lineup

Alfaro is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Alfaro is receiving a routine breather after handling catching duties in the first two games of the series and going hitless across six at-bats. Bryan Holaday will step in behind the plate Thursday, working in a battery with starting pitcher Jordan Yamamoto.

