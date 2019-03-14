Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Cleared for baseball activities
Manager Don Mattingly said Thursday that Alfaro (knee) has been cleared to resume baseball activities, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
After receiving positive news from his doctor, Alfaro will be able to ratchet up his workouts again, leaving the Marlins hopeful he'll be ready to go for Opening Day. In addition to getting in a full slate of at-bats to make up for the time he's already missed, Alfaro will have to prove the knee doesn't provide any complications while he runs the bases or plays defense. Even if the backstop ultimately gets the green light for the March 28 season opener versus the Rockies, the Marlins could restrict his number of starts initially until he's further removed from the injury.
