Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Clubs 18th homer

Alfaro went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 10-3 loss to the Mets.

His ninth-inning blast wasn't exactly clutch given the final score, but it did put the capper on a huge series for Alfaro -- he collected three homers and eight RBI through three games in New York. The 26-year-old is slashing .263/.313/.425 with 18 home runs and 57 RBI on the year.

