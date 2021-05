Alfaro (hamstring) has completed his rehab assignment and joined his teammates in Miami on Monday but has not yet been activated, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

A hamstring strain has already kept Alfaro out for over a month, a period which was extended by a minor setback in mid-May. He's looked good in five rehab games, homering twice, and should be back on the active roster soon, though whether or not that comes prior to Monday's game against the Phillies remains to be seen.