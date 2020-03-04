Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Could be ready for Opening Day
Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Wednesday that doctors have cleared Alfaro (oblique) for some light hitting and catching activities, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Mattingly relayed that he expects Alfaro's progression to full workouts will take "a little bit," but the Marlins are still anticipating that the backstop will be ready to go by the time Opening Day arrives March 26. Alfaro has been idle for the past week with a left oblique strain, an injury that can often carry a volatile recovery timeline. Alfaro is probably at least a week away from catching in Grapefruit League games, so in the meantime, top backup Francisco Cervelli should pick up some more work behind the plate.
