Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Crushes 15th homer

Alfaro went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Giants.

The catcher broke open a scoreless tie in the top of the seventh inning by hammering a Madison Bumgarner curveball 473 feet the left-center field. It's Alfaro's first homer since Aug. 27 and his 15th of the year, and his .268/.312/.420 slash line is remarkably similar to the numbers he put up in Philadelphia last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories