Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Day off Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Alfaro is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Cardinals, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.
Alfaro started the past two games and will take a seat for Tuesday's contest. Sandy Leon will work behind the plate in his place.
