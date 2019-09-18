Play

Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Day-to-day with bruised hand

Alfaro left Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks in the second inning with a left hand contusion, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The team is listing him as day-to-day. He initially stayed in after getting hit on the wrist by a backswing, but then was forced to exit. Alfaro went 0-for-1 before being replaced by Bryan Holaday.

