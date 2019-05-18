Alfaro is considered day-to-day with a mild left calf strain, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Alfaro left Saturday's game against the Mets with what initially appeared to be a knee injury following a collision at second base. It's certainly a positive that he doesn't look to be in line to miss an extended period, though it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit out Sunday with an off day coming up Monday so that he can get two full days to rest.

