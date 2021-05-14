Alfaro (hamstring) has been dealing with soreness on his left side, which explains why he hasn't played in the last few days while on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Alfaro has already missed over three weeks with a strained left hamstring. It's unclear if he's suffered a setback or is dealing with a new injury, but either way, he'll need to get healthy again and appear in a few more rehab games before the Marlins are ready to activate him.