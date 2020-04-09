Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Deemed fully healthy
Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill confirmed Thursday that Alfaro (oblique) has regained full health since the MLB season was suspended in mid-March, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.
Had the regular season began March 26 as initially planned, Alfaro might not have been ready to play, as he had been sidelined for a couple weeks before spring training was suspended due to a left oblique strain. The delayed start to the season has now afforded Alfaro ample time to move past the issue, so he should be a full participant in workouts when the Marlins are allowed to reconvene. He'll serve as the team's top backstop once again in 2020 after posting a .737 OPS in his first season with the club.
