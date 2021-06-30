Alfaro went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in Tuesday's loss to the Phillies.

The catcher is once again struggling to make consistent contact. Alfaro is slashing .244/.298/.321 through 23 games in June with a 33.3 percent strikeout rate against only a 2.4 percent walk rate (2:28 BB:K), and his OBP on the month would be even worse were it not for four HBPs. The 28-year-old has remained in the everyday lineup for the Marlins so far, but he could begin to lose playing time to Sandy Leon if he doesn't figure things out at the plate.